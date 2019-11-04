Springfield man charged with woman’s murder

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a man Sunday night after a woman was killed on School Street early Sunday morning.
Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 51-year-old Anthony Potito was arrested after officers found a 34-year-old woman on the ground bleeding around 1:35 a.m.
The woman was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she died.
Walsh said an investigation led to a search warrant of Potito’s apartment on Union Street where officers arrested the suspect and seized two firearms, ammunition, and a stun gun. One of the firearms was reported stolen.
Potito was charged with the following:
- Arrest warrant
- Murder
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building
- Possession of a firearm without a license
- Possession of ammunition without an FID
- Improper storage of a firearm (2 counts)
- Possession of a firearm without an FID card (Stun Gun)
- Receiving stolen property over $1,200