Springfield man charged with woman's murder
Arraignment schedules for suspects involved in I-91 Springfield shooting

Springfield man charged with woman's murder

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a man Sunday night after a woman was killed on School Street early Sunday morning.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 51-year-old Anthony Potito was arrested after officers found a 34-year-old woman on the ground bleeding around 1:35 a.m.

The woman was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she died.

Walsh said an investigation led to a search warrant of Potito’s apartment on Union Street where officers arrested the suspect and seized two firearms, ammunition, and a stun gun. One of the firearms was reported stolen.

Potito was charged with the following:

  • Arrest warrant
    • Murder
    • Carrying a firearm without a license
    • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
    • Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building
  • Possession of a firearm without a license
  • Possession of ammunition without an FID
  • Improper storage of a firearm (2 counts)
  • Possession of a firearm without an FID card (Stun Gun)
  • Receiving stolen property over $1,200

