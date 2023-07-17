SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A Springfield man was convicted in Springfield Federal Court for his involvement in sex trafficking a minor.

Carlos Casillas, 51, was convicted on Friday for one count of sex trafficking of a minor.

Prosecutors say that the investigation into Casillas began in September 2021 when he solicited a 13-year old girl using Facebook Messenger. At the time the victim was living in a group home in custody of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF). Casillas arranged to pick up the girl at the home and then brought her to a local motel.

“Carlos Casillas preyed on a vulnerable 13-year-old girl in state custody. His conduct was beyond horrific and now he will face the lengthy sentence of incarceration the law requires for sex trafficking of a minor. This office and the incredibly dedicated federal, state and local law enforcement partners we work with will never cease in our efforts to protect children from sexual exploitation,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

The charge of sex trafficking of a minor under 14 years old provides for a sentence of at least 15 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. A sentencing date has not been set.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide program targeting the growing problem of child sexual exploitation and abuse. If you, or someone you know, believes they are a victim of sex trafficking, contact the Polaris Project for information and resources.