BROOKFIELD, Vt. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is dead following a shooting in Vermont Friday evening that also injured another Springfield man.

According to Vermont State Police, the two Springfield men were driving together to Vermont and were shot outside a home on Route 14 in Brookfield, Vermont. One of the victims, 27-year-old Juan Sierra of Springfield, died at the incident. An autopsy confirmed that Sierra had died due to a gunshot wound in the chest.

The other victim, 29-year-old Miguel Fuentes of Springfield, attempted to drive off but was found around 5:45 p.m. by a passerby miles away from the shooting. Fuentes was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Vermont State Police are investigating the homicide but believe this incident was isolated and there is no threat to the community. No arrests have been made. If you have any information on the shooting, you are asked to contact Vermont State Police at 802-234-9933.