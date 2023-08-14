SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was found guilty of murder in the 2020 shooting death of Christopher Fonville.

On March 16, 2020, Springfield Police were called to the intersection of Carew and Chestnut Streets for reports of shots being fired around 11:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found Fonville with gunshot wounds, and was taken to Baystate Medical Center. He was later transferred to Mass General Hospital in Boston where he died on the night of March 23rd due to his injuries.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, a jury found 25-year-old Isaiah Taylor guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Christopher Fonville on Chestnut Street. Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, he faces a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “I hope that this verdict brings some degree of justice to Mr. Fonville’s family. At the time of his arrest, this defendant posed a grave threat to public safety. I thank the detectives from the Springfield Police Department for their thoroughness in this investigation, which quickly stop him from causing more harm. I also thank my team, especially lead trial counsel, Assistant District Attorney Michael Cashman, for his year of hard work on this case.”