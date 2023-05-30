SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Sunday for firearm charges after a shots fired incident.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers received a report of a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Malden and Grand Streets around 9:35 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found two people immediately running away from the area.

One of the individuals was arrested by police at the intersection of Oakland and Allen Streets. A large-capacity firearm was located under a vehicle not too far away from the arrest. Two shell casings were found on Grand Street but there were no reports of injuries or damage in the area.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Daniel Gonzalez of Springfield. He has been charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm

Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Arrest Warrant (Probation Violation)

– Carrying a Firearm without a License

– Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way

– Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number

– Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm

Gonzalez was arrested in July 2022 for possession of a large-capacity firearm.