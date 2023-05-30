SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Sunday for firearm charges after a shots fired incident.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers received a report of a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Malden and Grand Streets around 9:35 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found two people immediately running away from the area.
One of the individuals was arrested by police at the intersection of Oakland and Allen Streets. A large-capacity firearm was located under a vehicle not too far away from the arrest. Two shell casings were found on Grand Street but there were no reports of injuries or damage in the area.
The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Daniel Gonzalez of Springfield. He has been charged with the following:
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm
- Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building
- Improper Storage of a Firearm
- Arrest Warrant (Probation Violation)
Gonzalez was arrested in July 2022 for possession of a large-capacity firearm.