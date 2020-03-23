Springfield man faces multiple charges after police notice ‘suspicious’ car

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Friday night and is facing multiple charges including possession of a stolen firearm.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News 21-year-old Carlton Ford of Manor Court was arrested after police observed a suspicious car at the intersection of Sunridge Drive and Gifford Street around 4:30 p.m.

Walsh said the car appeared to be running while unoccupied on the wrong side of the street. When officers approached the car they saw Ford reclined in the driver’s seat with a strong smell of marijuana. Ford allegedly said he was rolling a blunt.

Walsh said as officers prepared to issue Ford a citation for an open container of marijuana, they noticed the car’s registration was canceled and also observed a firearm in plain sight as Ford stood outside the car. The firearm was loaded and reported stolen out of North Carolina.

Photo: The Springfield Police Department

Ford was arrested and charged with the following: