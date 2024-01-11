SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was in court Thursday in connection with distributing cocaine.

According to the Department of Justice, 44-year-old Hector Quinones was arrested on January 20, 2022, for allegedly having 236 grams of cocaine with the intent to distribute. A federal grand jury indicted him in April 2022.

On Thursday, Quinones pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. He faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $1 million.