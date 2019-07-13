Springfield man facing attempted murder, kidnapping charges after police chase

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested on several charges, including attempted murder and kidnapping following a police chase on I-90 Friday afternoon.

According to State Police, a trooper stopped a 2018 Honda Accord being operated by 23-year-old Tahj McCormick on I-90 West in Chicopee for a marked lanes violation. McCormick allegedly gave the trooper a fake name and then sped off, initiating a pursuit.

A woman who was in the passenger seat exited the vehicle while it was moving and was dragged a short distance before breaking free from the vehicle. One trooper stopped to tend to the injured woman while others continued chasing the suspect, who was going eastbound on I-90 on two flat tires and exceeding 90 mph.

