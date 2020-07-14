Springfield man facing charges for shooting on Kent Avenue in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a week-long investigation, Pittsfield Police located and arrested the man involved in a shooting on Kent Avenue Tuesday.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, 29-year-old Myron Crapps was arrested Monday in Springfield by several members including the U.S. Marshals Task Force, Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS), Hampden County Sheriff’s Department Warrant Apprehension Unit, and Springfield Police Department Narcotics Unit.

On Tuesday, officers were called to Kent Avenue where a 43-year-old woman was found shot. Police said she sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators issued an arrest warrant charging Crapps with Assault and Battery by Discharge of a Firearm and Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Dwelling.

