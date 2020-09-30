Springfield man facing several drug charges after police chase in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested Tuesday night after West Springfield officers received complaints of suspected drug dealing activity in the Bridge Street area.

According to West Springfield Police, around 8 p.m. detectives observed a drug deal and confirmed that a vehicle involved in the deal displayed an attached license plate. Officers then attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop of the suspect vehicle, driven by John Martin of Springfield, but he attempted to evade police.

The car entered a residential driveway on Memorial Avenue and proceeded to travel on the driveway to the back of the residence. At the back of the residence Martin left the car and began running from police. He was arrested shortly after.

Officers seized four bags containing approximately 40 grams of cocaine, one bag containing approximately three grams of crack cocaine, 105 bags of heroin, two cell phones, one digital scale, and $403 in cash.

Martin is charged with the following: