Springfield man found guilty in 2017 Amherst shooting

AMHERST, Mass (WWLP) – A Springfield man was found guilty in Hampshire County Superior Court on Thursday morning in connection with an incident at the Mill Valley Apartments in Amherst on December 20, 2017.

According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Mary Carey, 26-year-old Malek Bosmond was found guilty of reckless assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Bosmond was sentenced to serve two years in jail, 18 months of which is mandatory. After his release, he will serve two years of probation on the reckless assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge.

Carey said Bosmond was acquitted of an assault by means of a dangerous weapon charge and witness intimidation.

On December 20, 2017 officers were called to the Mill Valley Estates where they found a man who had been shot in the leg. 24-year-old Akieli Brown of Amherst was arrested that day nearby and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bosmond was the other suspect who got away.