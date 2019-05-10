Springfield man found guilty in 2018 home invasion

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been found guilty on multiple charges in connection with a 2018 home invasion.

The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office told 22News, 23-year old Felix Rivera was found guilty by on the following charges Friday:

Home invasion

Possession of a firearm without an FID card

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Assault and battery to collect a loan

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Assault and battery with a firearm

On February 26, 2018, Rivera is said to have shown up at a man’s apartment and pulled a gun on him. The man, who responded by pushing Rivera backward, was shot in the groin.

After shooting the man, the DA’s Office said Rivera proceeded to put the gun to the man’s head while he was on the floor. Rivera never fired a second shot.

The man was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he identified the shooter as River, his former brother-in-law. The man told police he believes Rivera’s actions were over an outstanding $1,5000 loan Rivera made to him.

A sentencing date for Rivera has been scheduled for Rivera on Wednesday, May 15 in Hampden Superior Court.

