SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man found guilty by a jury for a 1984 cold-case kidnapping and assault in Connecticut was sentenced to prison.

George Legere, 75, of Springfield was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted of first-degree kidnapping in May.

According to court documents, on April 13, 1984 a woman was getting out of her car at her apartment complex in Avon when a man attacked her, forced her into her car, blindfolded her and tied her arms together. The woman was taken to an unknown location, tied to a tree and was sexually assaulted by the man.

The woman and vehicle were returned to the parking lot and the victim was left blindfolded, tied up and naked while the man left. The victim was able to hit the horn, calling for help.

In May of 2019, Legere, who was being held in a Massachusetts jail, had his DNA sample taken as part of the state’s protocol. Officials said his DNA sample linked him to the kidnapping and sexual assault in Avon. His description also matched the attacker that the victim described to the police.