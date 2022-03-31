NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was found guilty of gun and drug charges from a traffic stop on Route 10 in Southampton in 2020.

According to a news release by the office of Northwestern District Attorney provided by the Southampton Police Department in a social media post, David E. Sullivan Wilmar S. Chum, 31, of Springfield admitted to charges of illegally carrying a gun, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of a gun with a destroyed serial number while in the commission of a felony in a change of plea hearing before Judge Richard Carey.

Northwestern First Assistant District Attorney Steven Gagne represented the Commonwealth, making note that at the time of the incident on Feb 3, 2020, Chum was placed under arrest on a warrant for federal charges out of Texas and has been incarcerated since. Chum’s lawyer Elizabeth Rodriguez-Ross said that Chum was considered a “minimal participant” in the federal case and has no record in Massachusetts.

Gagne and Rodriguez-Ross recommended a three-year prison sentence for time served since his arrest in 2020.