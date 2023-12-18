SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was found guilty of the 2021 murder of Abushante Jennings, who was helping a woman run away from being kidnapped.

On May 29, 2021, a woman who was beaten, threatened, and kidnapped by a known suspect, was able to call a friend for help and escaped the house. As she flagged down her friend’s car, a friend of the driver, 37-year-old Abushante Jennings of Springfield got out of the car to assist the woman. Jennings was approached by the suspect and shot multiple times.

At around 4 a.m. Springfield police were called to the area of Lionel Benoit Road for a report of shots fired. Officers found Jennings on Bertil Hammarlof Road suffering from gunshot wounds. He was provided first aid and taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died due to his injuries.

The suspect, identified as Arthur Waters who is now 44 years old, was arrested in September 2021 on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant in Maryland and brought back to the Springfield Police headquarters.

Waters was found guilty by a jury on December 13th on the following charges:

Murder in the first degree

Illegal possession of a firearm

Kidnapping while armed with a firearm

Assault by means of a dangerous weapon

Assault & battery (two counts)

Intimidation of a witness (two counts)

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday and faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “I hope that this verdict brings some degree of justice to Mr. Jennings’s family. I thank the detectives from the Springfield Police Department for their thoroughness in this investigation. I also thank my team, especially lead trial counsel, Assistant District Attorney Katharine Johnston, second chair Assistant District Attorney Carrie Kenniston, appellate counsel Assistant District Attorney Michael Locke, and Chief Victim Witness Advocate Jane Chevalier for all their hard work on this case.”