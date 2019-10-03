Springfield man gets 19 years in prison for guns, drugs and money laundering conspiracy

BOSTON (WWLP) – A Springfield man will spend more than 10 years in prison for his role in a firearms, narcotics and money laundering conspiracy.

According to the Department of Justice, a district court judge sentenced 35-year-old Dinelson Dinzey on Thursday to 19 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release. Dinzey and seven others were charged in a superseding indictment in December 2018.

In May 2019, Dinzey pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine, and more than 280 grams of crack cocaine. Dinzey also pleaded guilty to five counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine, as well as two counts of money laundering conspiracy, one count of conspiracy to engage in the unlicensed dealing of firearms, one count of engaging in the unlicensed dealing of firearms and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents say Dinzey and co-defendant Nia More-Bush received drugs in the Springfield area, transported them to Vermont themselves or by others and distributed them in the Barre area, where drug prices are much higher than in Springfield.

Dinzey is also said to have conspired to launder money from the drug sales through bank accounts held by another co-defendant for Moore-Bush, make cash deposits in Vermont and withdrawal those funds in Massachusetts. Dinzey also conspired with Moore-Bush to launder drug proceeds by buying an Audi.

The court added that in May 2017, Dinzey also conspired with Moore-Bush and others for firearms sale. Six firearms involved in that conspiracy were traced to individuals in Vermont and New Hampshire. Court records show that Dinzey was convicted of felony drug offenses on three prior occasions.

Moore-Bush and Moore have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.