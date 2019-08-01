Springfield man gets over 2 years in prison on bank fraud, ID theft

Breaking News
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced in New Hampshire to a little over two years in prison on charges of bank fraud and identity theft for withdrawing about $106,000 from the accounts of other people.

Court documents say 49-year-old Jamie Ervin, of Springfield, entered a number of bank branches between 2017 and 2018 and made withdrawals from at least 14 bank accounts.

For each transaction, Ervin used customers’ bank account numbers and false drivers’ licenses that contained the customers’ personal information and Ervin’s photograph.

Court documents said Ervin attempted to withdraw an additional $31,000 from other accounts.

He had pleaded guilty in January.

