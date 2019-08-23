Springfield man gets three years of supervised release for selling crack cocaine

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was sentenced in federal court on Thursday for distributing crack cocaine. 

According to the Justice Department, 31-year-old Alonzo Williams, Jr., was sentenced to time served (six days) and three years of supervised release, which includes one year of home confinement. 

Williams pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of crack cocaine back in March after his arrest in August 2018.  

He admitted that he possessed and sold crack cocaine to a government witness on October 19 and Oct. 3 of 2017, near his Springfield home. 

The Justice Department said Williams sold $1,200 worth of crack cocaine to the government witness. 

