PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was found guilty based on evidence of domestic violence on Monday.

According to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office, 45-year-old Joseph Deleon of Springfield was found guilty of committing assault and battery on a household member. On May 19th, North Adams police were called to a home after receiving a 911 call. Police determined that Deleon shoved the victim against a wall and dragged the victim down a hallway.

The state proceeded to trial with the testimonies of the officers, the civilian, and surveillance video evidence of the attack. The victim did not provide a statement on the day of the attack and chose not to participate in the court proceedings.

“There are very understandable reasons why a victim of domestic violence would not want to participate in the court process,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said. “My office is not afraid to take difficult cases to trial, and strong evidence-based prosecution of this case led to this guilty finding. I thank the North Adams Police Department for conducting a thorough investigation and the trial team for their dedication to accountability and excellent presentation of the evidence.”