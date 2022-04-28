SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to drug trafficking charges involving fentanyl.

According to the news release sent to 22News by the Department of Justice in Boston, Juan Jimenez, 48, of Springfield, pleaded guilty to:

One count of conspiracy to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

Two counts of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

On several instances in May 2021, Jimenez sold fentanyl to an undercover agent. Specifically, on May 12, 2021, Jimenez met the undercover officer at a parking lot in Sturbridge where he provided the agent with a package containing almost 50 grams of fentanyl.

During the meeting, Jimenez expressed to the agent that he did not want to have “that much” on him and therefore intended to bring another individual to future meetings to handle transactions. On May 19, 2021, Jimenez drove himself and another person to the same parking lot to meet with the undercover agent. There, Jimenez sent his accomplice to provide the agent with a package containing 50 grams of fentanyl.

The charge of conspiracy to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl provides for a sentence of up to 40 years in prison, at least four years of supervised release, and a fine of $5 million. The charges of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl provide for a sentence of at least 10 years and up to life in prison, eight years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $8 million.