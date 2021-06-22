Springfield man held without bail after pointing gun at police, bystanders

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The suspect that was caught on city cameras pointing a gun at officers and bystanders on High Street Sunday night was arraigned in Springfield District Court Monday.

The suspect, 43-year-old Jose Montanez of Springfield, is being held without the right to bail until a detention hearing is held on Thursday.

22News talked to local residents in the neighborhood where the incident occurred. Many people didn’t want to even go on camera to talk about it for fear of retaliation but many of them said they’re used to things like this happening.

“Now there’s been the shooting, so it’s good that the police have been patrolling,” said James Dixon of Springfield.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, police received a ShotSpotter activation report for five rounds of gunshots on High Street around 7:25 p.m. Sunday night. A nearby city camera was able to capture the moments after shots were fired, showing the suspect, 43-year-old Jose Montanez of Springfield, running around the street with a gun in his hand, pointing it at officers. At times, Montanez appeared to be taunting officers as they attempted to move closer to him.

22News talked with Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno who’s crediting police for their quick actions, “This shows the extensive training that the City of Springfield Police receive and the restraint that they showed.”

The incident in question happened on the corner of High Street but nearby there are a number of apartment buildings and houses. The people 22News chatted with say they’re used to stuff like this happening.

Do you feel safe in this neighborhood?

“Umm, somewhat because I’ve lived in these neighborhoods a lot so you learn to adapt,” said Dixon.

Montanez eventually ran to the back of the High School of Commerce on State Street, where police managed to arrested him and obtain the gun and a magazine of ammunition.

Mayor Sarno said police have had run ins with him before, “Again I go back to our court system. Be a good boy, be a good girl and they let them right back out. Or they don’t get them the help that they need if they’re drug addicted.”

Montanez has been charged with:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a building

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Carrying a Dangerous Weapon on School Grounds

Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card

Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200

Disturbing the Peace

No injuries were reported from the incident and shell casings were recovered in the area. Springfield Police will continue to investigate the incident.