Springfield man identified as victim in Union Street shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The victim of a deadly shooting on Union Street Sunday has been identified Wednesday.

Jim Leydon, Spokesperson for the Hampden DA’s Office, told 22News the victim is 22-year-old David Ballard of Springfield.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said around 2:35 a.m. Sunday morning officers received a ShotSpotter activation on the 300 block on Union Street. Officers located Ballard with gunshot wounds who had died from his injuries.

The Springfield Police Department and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit are continuing to investigate the shooting.