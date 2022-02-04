Springfield man in officer-involved shooting to be charged armed assault with intent to murder

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The suspect in an officer-involved shooting in Springfield last week will be charged with armed assault with intent to murder.

According to Jim Leydon, the Hampden District Attorney’s office spokesperson, the 24-year-old Springfield man will be charged with the following:

Armed assault with intent to murder

Five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon

Carrying counterfeit money

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Massachusetts State Police Spokesman Dave Procopio told 22News, just after midnight on January 27 troopers along with Springfield Police officers searched the area outside the MGM casino for a man who was denied entry to the casino because security found spent shell casings in his backpack.

Officers found the man in an alley adjacent to the courthouse on State Street. The suspect fired at least one round from a flare gun that struck a Springfield officer, causing a hand injury. The suspect took off toward the MGM parking garage and fired two more shots at a trooper who was able to take cover.

Several Springfield officers and MSP patrols were called to the MGM parking garage area. As police were engaging with the armed suspect, the suspect was shot by an officer or officers. The suspect was taken to Baystate Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries. The Springfield officer is was treated for injuries and released. The identities of the injured officer and the suspect have not been revealed at this time.