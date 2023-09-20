SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been indicted for alleged drug trafficking and firearm offenses.

According to the Department of Justice, 43-year-old Marcus Hicks was indicted on one count of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, one count of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, and one count of possessing a firearm in furthering drug trafficking felonies.

On November 21, 2022, Hicks possessed cocaine and marijuana that was intended for distribution, along with a Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

The charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine charge is a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $1 million. The charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana charge is a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $1 million. The charge of possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking felonies is a sentence of at least five years and up to life in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.