SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been indicted for a manslaughter charge in connection to a deadly pedestrian accident on Springfield Street in Chicopee.

According to Hampden District Attorney Spokesperson Jim Leydon, 22-year-old Nazier Grandison of Springfield was already arraigned for motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash. He will now additionally be charged with manslaughter.

Officers found 34-year-old Nickolas Weichel of Chicopee dead on Springfield Street on October 8. Police say he was walking to his car when he was hit by a vehicle driving in the wrong lane at speeds exceeding 70 miles per hour. Springfield Street has a posted speed limit of 30 miles per hour.

Grandison was arrested in connection to the accident and will be arraigned in Hampden County Superior Court at a later date.