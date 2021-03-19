Springfield man indicted for selling untaxed tobacco to stores, evading $4M in taxes

BOSTON (WWLP) – A Springfield man was indicted Thursday on multiple tax evasion charges for evading millions in excise taxes by illegally selling untaxed tobacco products to convenience stores in the central part of the state.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said a Suffolk County Grand Jury indicted 51-year-old Mark Blackman on three counts of tax evasion.

He will be arraigned on the charges at a later date, Healey added.

“We allege this defendant orchestrated an illegal scheme that robbed our state of millions of dollars of needed tax revenue,” said AG Healey. “We continue to work with our partners to investigate and prosecute those who cheat the system and steal from taxpayers.”

Blackman is accused of purchasing smokeless tobacco, smoking tobacco, and cigars from a tobacco distributor in Connecticut and then distributing them to various stores throughout central Massachusetts while evading excise taxes on the products.

Massachusetts State Police assigned to the AG’s Office and the Massachusetts Department of Revenue looked into hundreds of invoices and other records of Blackman’s purchase of tobacco products and discovered he evaded more than $4 million in excise taxes from 2014 through 2019.

During those five years, the attorney general said Blackman never paid tobacco taxes in the Commonwealth either personally or through his alleged business, “New England Wholesale.”

“A core responsibility of the Department of Revenue is the collection of state taxes due under the law,” said Massachusetts Department of Revenue Commissioner Geoffrey E. Snyder. “We remain committed to working collaboratively with the Attorney General’s Office and the other members of the Illegal Tobacco Task Force to address the illegal tobacco trade and combat deceptive practices that injure Massachusetts taxpayers.”

The Connecticut Department of Revenue assisted in the investigation.