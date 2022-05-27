SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Springfield man is being indicted by a federal grand jury for a sex trafficking charge that involves a minor.

The US Attorney’s office says 48-year-old Carlos Casillas of Springfield was indicted for one count of sex trafficking of a minor. According to the indictment, Casillas made a child engage in commercial sex on or around September 3rd, 2021 in West Springfield.

On February 10th, 2022, Casillas was arrested on charges of aggravated rape of a child and enticing a child. If found guilty, he faces a sentencing of at least 10 years, 5 years of supervised release and a fine up to $250,000.

If you or someone you know believes they may be the victim of this crime, you are encouraged to email USAMA.VictimAssistance@usdoj.gov.