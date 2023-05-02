SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly engaging in sexual exploitation of a three-year-old child.

Bairon Ubeda, 42, of Springfield has been indicted for the following charges:

Sexual exploitation of a child

Receiving child pornography

Possession of child pornography

According to court documents, from December 2018 to February 2019, Ubeda allegedly persuaded and coerced a three-year-old child to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce child pornography. It is also alleged that Ubeda knowingly received and possessed child pornography.

If found guilty, Ubeda faces up to 30 years in prison for the charge of sexual exploitation of a child, up to 20 years in prison for the charge of receiving child pornography and up to 20 years in prison for the charge of possession of child pornography.