HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Hartford on gun and drug charges from an incident in November.

Brandon Blanks, age 36, was arrested in Enfield, Connecticut on November 2, 2021, when it is alleged he broke into an apartment on Thompson Court carrying a loaded firearm and began threatening an individual.

Police were called and searched the home, an involved vehicle and an exterior building and seized two loaded 9mm semi-automatic handguns. One of the handguns was loaded with an extended magazine with 24 rounds of ammunition inside. Police also seized 400 bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl, 72 grams of crack cocaine, 8 opiate pills and $700 in cash.

Blanks was indicted on April 6 and appeared Thursday in federal court in New Haven. He plead not guilty and was ordered to be held in custody.

Blanks has a long history of crime offenses including convictions for the felonies of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, armed robbery, carrying a firearm without a license, and multiple drug offenses. His arrest in November on weapons charges is in violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

Unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.