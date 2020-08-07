Springfield man indicted on gun, drug charges

BOSTON (USDOJ) – A Springfield man was indicted yesterday with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana.

Lavon Pemberton, 32, was indicted on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Pemberton will be arraigned in Worcester federal court on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.

On May 14, 2020, Pemberton was stopped by law enforcement for speeding on the Massachusetts Turnpike while driving a rented vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery a loaded firearm, thousands of dollars in cash and multiple bags of marijuana. According to the charging documents, Pemberton stated that he intended to sell the marijuana once he reached his destination.

Pemberton was previously convicted in federal court of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and was on supervised release for that offense at the time of the vehicle stop.

The firearm charge provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The drug charge provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, two years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Kelley D. Brady, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Boston Field Division; and Colonel Christopher Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristen Noto of Lelling’s Worcester Branch Office is prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.