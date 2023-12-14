SAINT ALBANS, VT. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield was wounded in a shooting in Vermont early Wednesday morning.

According to the St. Albans Police Department, they received a report of a person shot inside an apartment at around 4:00 a.m.

A man was found and taken to Northwestern Medical Center and then to the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment and is in critical condition.

Police have identified the victim as 23-year-old Quinton Lockett-Simmonds of Springfield. Police say that he ran away from the apartment after the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.