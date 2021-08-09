Springfield man, juvenile arrested after caught driving in stolen vehicle

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 17-year-old juvenile and a Springfield man were arrested after an officer spotted them in a stolen vehicle on Thursday.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said a detective from the department’s auto theft unit was driving in an unmarked cruiser on Tapley Street around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon when they saw a known stolen vehicle drive by. Assisting officers arrived and attempted to stop the vehicle on the intersection of Berkshire Avenue and Berbay Circle.

The two people inside the vehicle, a 17-year-old and 22-year-old Jovan Diaz of Springfield, attempted to run away on foot. Police were able to quickly detain them. The juvenile was determined to be the driver of the stolen vehicle and is facing several related charges.

Diaz had outstanding felon arrest warrants and was arrested. He is facing the following charges: