NYPD released surveillance images of a suspect accused of fatally shooting Cleveland Clay, 36, of Springfield in Brooklyn on May 1.

NEW YORK (WWLP) – A 36 year-old man from Springfield died in a shooting in Brooklyn, New York earlier this month, and the New York Police Department is looking for the public’s help to find the suspect.

The NYPD has identified the victim of the May 1 shooting in East New York, Brooklyn as Cleveland Clay, 36, of Springfield.

According to the NYPD, Clay was shot in the abdomen by an unknown suspect at around 8:00 P.M. on May 1 behind 889 Sheffield Avenue. The shooter then ran away. Clay was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he died.

The NYPD has released surveillance photos of the suspect, who they describe as a man with a dark complexion and a medium build. If you have any information, you are asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).