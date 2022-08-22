SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield men were arrested Sunday morning for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a car on School Street.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said around 8:20 a.m. officers were called to School Street for a report of suspicious activity. Dispatchers using the Real-Time Analysis Center (R-TAC) were able to view live cameras to inform officers on the street of two suspects that came out from under a vehicle with several items.

Officers found and detained 51-year-old Robert Larder and 55-year-old Joseph Polmatier, both of Springfield. Officers were also told the two men had allegedly placed some items at a nearby tree on the intersection of Temple and School streets. Police found a catalytic converter, a car-jack, and a sawzall.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Credit: Springfield Police Department

The vehicle Larder was driving was reported stolen and he also had a suspended license. Larder has been previously arraigned 98 times in court, including four since 2021, for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, numerous charges for larceny, and possession of burglarious tools.

“Catalytic converter thefts continue to be a major issue not just in our city, but across the country. These thieves can remove these car parts in less than a minute leaving the driver or business without the use of their vehicle(s) until its repaired. This suspect with now more than 100 arraignments clearly has skirted any serious repercussions for his repeated crimes. I’d like to thank our officers’ quick response, our hard-work Auto-Theft Detectives and our Crime Analysts for an excellent job of working together to apprehend these suspects Sunday morning,” said Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood.

Larder was arrested and charged with the following:

Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle

Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle

Larceny of Motor Vehicle Parts Over $1200

Possession of Burglarious Instruments

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Polmatier was also arrested and charged with the following:

Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle

Larceny of Motor Vehicle Parts Over $1200

Possession of Burglarious Instruments

Possession of a Class A Drug

Arrest Warrant Possession of a Class B Drug

