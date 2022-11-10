SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Thursday after a shots fired incident that allegedly targeted a woman for the second time in the last three weeks.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, crews were called to Greenwich Street around 2:00 a.m. Thursday after a ShotSpotter activation. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle damaged from gunfire and other ballistic evidence.

A victim was also found, a woman who the officers recognized from being shot at on October 23rd. Following the previous incident, police had arrested 30-year-old Ernesto Lopez of Springfield for firearms charges but a gun was never located.

Ernesto Lopez (Credit: Springfield Police Department)

While investigating Thursday’s incident, police saw a vehicle, known to be connected to Lopez, in the area and observed the car park on Prospect Street. Lopez exited the vehicle that was still on and officers then detained him. Police found a matching shell casing in the vehicle from the shots fired incident and also found a firearm in the center console. Police also seized cocaine, crack-cocaine and an additional firearm magazine inside the vehicle.

Lopez has been charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Discharging Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building

Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle

Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug – Subsequent Offense

Possession of a Class B Drug

Walsh said Lopez has a previous conviction of cocaine trafficking, drug distribution and firearm possession. He also has an open case for the October incident where he was released on a $10,000 bail. Following a dangerousness hearing on Thursday, Lopez will be held without the right to bail for at least 90 days.