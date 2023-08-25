SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in a house fire on Collins Street.

Springfield firefighters were called to a home on Collins Street around 9:10 a.m. Thursday for a report of a fire. Everyone inside the home got out safely and crews were able to put out the fire.

A K-9 unit from the State Police Arson/Fire Marshal team discovered an accelerant that was used to start the fire. Police were then able to identify a suspect, 45-year-old Lavonta Williams of Springfield, who was wearing a GPS ankle bracelet for an open criminal charge. Police contacted the Probation Department and located Williams around 10:40 a.m. on Boston Road.

Williams was arrested and will be charged with the following:

Arson of a Dwelling/House

Attempted Murder

Threat to Commit a Crime

Williams was out on bail and wearing a GPS ankle bracelet for firearms and drug charges in August 2022 in the city of Springfield while he had an active warrant for his arrest in Palmer District Court for OUI charges.