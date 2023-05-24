SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man out on bail for firearm charges was arrested again Tuesday for possession of a firearm.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, detectives from the Firearms Investigation Unit (FIU) received information that 28-year-old David Beadle of Springfield was in possession of a firearm. Around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers performed a search warrant at his home on Brandon Avenue and found a loaded firearm.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Beadle is currently out on bail for firearm charges from May 2020 when he and two other suspects were arrested. Beadle’s bail for that case was initially $25,000 but reduced to $2,500 which was posted in July 2020. He has been indicted on those charges and has been arrested two times since then, including a probation violation.

He was arraigned Wednesday on new firearm charges and is being held until a dangerousness hearing. Beadle has been charged with the following:

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm without a License

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

Walsh says Beadle has more than ten convictions, including Armed Assault to Rob, Breaking and Entering and Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood stated, “It is just astounding that this suspect who has quite a lengthy criminal record is arrested now three times while his illegal firearm case is pending and just now he is considered potentially dangerous. This suspect has no regard for the law or the safety of our citizens and we’ll be paying attention to see if he is held. I’d also like to thank our Firearms Investigation Unit for arresting this suspect again and again with illegal guns. The Unit continues to do exemplary work having seized 70 illegal firearms so far this year.”

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “Great work by our brave and dedicated men and women of the Springfield Police Department as they continue to keep our residents and community safe by taking yet another gun off our streets and rearresting this individual on another illegal gun charge. Special shout out to our Firearms Investigation Unit under the direction of Sergeants Chris Hitas and David Robillard. Unbelievable but no surprise that this suspect, with a known criminal history and out on bail for a previous firearms charge, was rearrested on another firearms charges, again. Kudos to the judge who ruled at his arraignment that there will now be a dangerousness hearing for this repeat criminal offender. Hopefully, our courts do the right thing by keeping our residents and neighborhoods safe by holding this suspect responsible for his crimes.”