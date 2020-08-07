Springfield man pleaded guilty for failing to register as a sex offender

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday for failing to register as a sex offender.

According to the office of United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling, 50-year-old Ruben Pagan pleaded guilty to one count of failing to register as a sex offender. His sentencing is scheduled for January 5, 2021.

According to Lelling, Pagan was convicted of a sex offense in 2002 and moved from Springfield to Providence, R.I. in October 2017. He remained in Providence until March 2018, when he was arrested on a Massachusetts state court warrant charging him with child sexual abuse. He then failed to register as a sex offender in Rhode Island while the warrant for his arrest was outstanding.

Pagan previously pleaded guilty to rape and abuse of a child and is currently serving a six-year state court prison sentence. Lelling said he was also convicted of failure to register as a sex offender on two prior occasions in Massachusetts state court.

Pagan is facing a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, a lifetime of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.