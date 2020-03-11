Springfield man pleads guilty for stealing mail, damaging government property

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday for stealing mail and damaging government property.

According to the office of U.S Attorney Andrew E. Lelling, 45-year-old Jose Luis Sanchez admitted he broke into a postal car and stole mail that was inside on August 16, 2017. Sanchez is scheduled for sentencing for June 11, 2020.

The maximum sentence for stealing mail is up to five years in prison followed by three years of supervised release and a fine up to $250,000. The offense of causing damage to government property is up to one year in prison and one year of supervised release along with a $100,000 fine.