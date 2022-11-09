SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 29-year-old man from Springfield will serve two years in prison after his conviction in a money laundering conspiracy.

Utkarsh Thakur appeared in federal court in Boston where he pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering conspiracy.

Thakur was part of a conspiracy where he and his co-conspirators called various victims impersonating law enforcement and people in positions of power. Victims were threatened with arrest and loss of their public assistance benefits if they did not comply with the demands. Thakur and his co-conspirators demanded cash to be mailed to fictitious people in Massachusetts. A total of $1.5 million was stolen from victims across Massachusetts.

Thakur will also pay a restitution of $1,535,518 and will have three years of supervised release after his two year sentence.