SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield pled guilty in federal court in Boston in connection with the theft from federal bank ATMs in December 2022 and the burglaries of two New Hampshire jewelry stores in January 2023.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, 37-year-old Alex Oyola, a/k/a “Dirty,” pleaded guilty to conspiracy transport stolen property in interstate commerce, two counts of interstate transportation of stolen property, conspiracy steal from a federally insured bank and theft from a federally insured bank.

Alexander Oyola, a/k/a “Dirty,” 37, of Springfield, Mass. (Courtesy: Department of Justice)

Alex Oyola was part of the group of seven men arrested in connection with a string of stolen catalytic converters back in April. Jose Torres, one of his co-defendants in the case, pled guilty on May 17th.

According to charging documents, it is alleged that Oyola conspired with two of his co-defendants to steal from ATMs of federally insured banks in Massachusetts on three separate occasions in December 2022. It is alleged that this conspiracy involved the use of stolen trucks that they would use to rip the ATMs from the ground and gain access to the vault containing stolen cash. Oyola is also alleged to have stolen a trailer in December 2022 and committed burglaries of two New Hampshire jewelry stores on Jan. 12, 2023 with two other co-defendants. The combined total value of the jewelry stolen during the burglaries was determined to be over $140,000, with each store facing more than $10,000 in costs to repair the resulting damage caused during the burglary.

The charge of conspiracy to transport stolen property in interstate commerce provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of interstate transportation of stolen property provides for a sentence of up to 10 years, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of conspiracy to commit bank theft provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of bank theft provides for a sentence of up to 10 years, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

Oyola is scheduled for another hearing on October 19th.