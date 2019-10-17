Springfield man pleads guilty to cocaine distribution charge

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man pleaded guilty to cocaine distribution charges in federal court on Wednesday.

According to the state Department of Justice, 36-year-old Samuel Diaz, also known as Sammy, pleaded guilty to distributing 50 grams of cocaine to a cooperating witness in March 2015. The court says Diaz also sold a gun and ammunition to the witness on the same day.

The sentencing date has been scheduled for January 23, 2020.

Diaz could face up to 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million.