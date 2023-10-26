NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been sentenced to prison for his involvement in a drug trafficking operation in North Adams.

According to Berkshire District Attorney Spokesperson Julia Sabourin, Quentin Harris pleaded guilty to several charges and was sentenced to up to eight years, with all charges served concurrently, in state prison:

Possession with intent to distribute, to wit fentanyl – 5 to 8 years

Trafficking in cocaine – 5 to 8 years

Illegal possession of a firearm, 2nd offense – 5 to 7 years

Illegal possession of a loaded firearm – Dismissed

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony – 4 to 5 years

In August 2022, North Adams police and the Berkshire County Drug Task Force were investigating a potential drug dealing operation on Ashland Street in North Adams. Following controlled purchases, information shared about the suspect and police surveillance, Harris was arrested for his involvement.

During Harris’ arrest, police found the following items:

$821 in cash

Twisted plastic containing a white rock like substance weighing 20.5 grams (field tested positive for cocaine)

Twisted plastic baggie containing a white rock like substance weighing 4 grams (field tested positive for cocaine)

Twisted plastic containing approximately 31 small prepacked twisted baggies of brown/tan powder weighing a total of 8.3 grams (Harris identified this as heroin)

Smith and Wesson .45 Caliber handgun with laser attachment and a round loaded in the chamber

.45 Caliber Magazine located in the handgun

Six .45 Caliber rounds of ammunition (including the round removed from the chamber of the firearm)

At the time of his arrest, Harris had multiple open firearm charges out of Hampden Superior Court.

District Attorney Timothy Shugrue mentioned a pattern of drugs being trafficked into Berkshire County from Springfield, “It now should be evident that there is an active drug trafficking route from Springfield into the Berkshires.”

Shugrue added, “These individuals [drug dealers] are not suffering from addiction. They are bringing drugs to those in the grips of addiction and contributing to the public health crisis of narcotic and opioid use that exists in Berkshire County and the nation.”