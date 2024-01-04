BURLINGTON, VT (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to charges in connection to pointing a firearm at a Border Patrol Agent.

According to the Department of Justice, 32-year-old Ivan “Flacco” Carmona of Springfield pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal agent and brandishing a firearm during an assault in December. He was sentenced to nine years in prison followed by three years of supervised released.

On November 17, 2021, Carmona was wanted by police for his alleged involvement in multiple crimes and running from law enforcement in northern Vermont. The next day, Carmona was seen walking with a companion towards the Canadian border in North Troy, Vermont. Border Patrol agents stopped Carmona and when they asked for his identification, he attempted to run away.

One of the Border Patrol Agents chased after him. During the foot chase, Carmona pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the agent. Carmona was later arrested.

“Our law enforcement partners make our communities safer every day. They deserve our respect and support. When law enforcement officers are assaulted while doing their jobs to enhance public safety, this office will respond with the full extent of our resources as this case demonstrates,” stated Vermont U.S. Attorney Nikolas Kerest.