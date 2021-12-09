Springfield man pleads guilty to possession of ammunition

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 54-year-old David Cecchetelli of Springfield pleaded guilty to the charge on Thursday and is scheduled for sentencing on March 17, 2022. He was indicted for the charge in February 2020.

Police searched Cecchetelli’s home in December 2019 and found ammunition in his bedroom concealed under his mattress. Due to having a prior conviction in October 2005, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm and/or ammunition.

Cecchetelli is facing charges of up to 10 years in prison as well as three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.