Springfield man pleads guilty to sex trafficking charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Springfield man pleaded guilty to sex trafficking in federal court in Springfield Thursday.

According to the office of U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling, 48-year-old William Coleman pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and nine counts of sex trafficking.

“Coleman ran a prostitution business in the Springfield area, the greater Hartford, Conn., area, and other parts of Connecticut, from 2016 to 2018. Coleman used violence and the drug addictions of eight female victims to coerce them into engaging in commercial sex acts with paying customers. The victims were typically required to turn over all of their earnings to Coleman, and their daily lives were tightly controlled by him. Most of the women were not allowed to keep any of the money they earned, and they were only to obtain their drugs, in most cases, heroin, from Coleman. Victims who did not engage in prostitution for Coleman, or who did not follow his rules, were subjected to physical assaults, sexual violence and the withholding of drugs. Coleman used websites to post prostitution advertisements for the victims working for him.” -The office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling

The maximum sentence for sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking is life in prison, up to life of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. The charge of sex trafficking provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to life in prison, up to life of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Coleman is scheduled to be sentenced on July 9 and has been in custody since his arrest on December 23, 2018.