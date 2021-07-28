Springfield man pleads not guilty to 28 charges in alleged child sexual assaults

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has pleaded not guilty in Orange District Court to more than two dozen charges related to an alleged sexual assault of two children.

On Monday, 48-year-old Jose Oquendo of Springfield, who previously lived in Athol, was arrested by officers at the Athol Police Station after a nine month long investigation.

According to Northwestern District Attorney Spokesperson Laurie Loisel, Oquendo was arraigned Tuesday for the following charges:

7 counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14

7 counts of indecent assault and battery on a child over 14

4 counts of rape

4 counts of aggravated rape of a child

4 counts of rape of a child with force

1 count of aggravated rape of a child, aggravated by age difference

1 count of posing/exhibiting a child in a sexual act

Oquendo’s bail has been set for $100,000 cash. Another hearing is scheduled to occur on August 24th. If bail is posted, Oquendo must report to probation regularly, have no contact with children under the age of 16, stay away from the alleged victims, and wear an electronic monitoring device.