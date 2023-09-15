SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested Wednesday evening after officers allegedly observed a drug transaction in a Parker Street parking lot.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, around 6:30 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on one of the suspected vehicles in the drug transaction at a gas station on Wilbraham Road. The driver, identified as 36-year-old Jonathan Mitchell of Springfield, was detained.
Officers found a firearm in Mitchell’s shoulder pack that was loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition in an 18-round magazine. Approximately 4.6 grams of crack-cocaine and more than $1,800 in cash was also seized. Mitchell has previously been convicted twice for possession of a firearm and cocaine distribution.
Police also conducted a traffic stop on the other suspected vehicle on Boston Road and recovered crack-cocaine from a passenger, identified as 41-year-old Lisa Boyle of Hatfield.
Mitchell was arrested and has been charged with:
- Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Loaded Large-Capacity Firearm on a Public Way
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License – 3rd Offense
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Large-Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
- Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Distribution of a Class B Drug
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug – Subsequent Offense
- Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Revoked License
Boyle was also arrested and has been charged with:
- Possession of a Class B Drug
