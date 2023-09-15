SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested Wednesday evening after officers allegedly observed a drug transaction in a Parker Street parking lot.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, around 6:30 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on one of the suspected vehicles in the drug transaction at a gas station on Wilbraham Road. The driver, identified as 36-year-old Jonathan Mitchell of Springfield, was detained.

Officers found a firearm in Mitchell’s shoulder pack that was loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition in an 18-round magazine. Approximately 4.6 grams of crack-cocaine and more than $1,800 in cash was also seized. Mitchell has previously been convicted twice for possession of a firearm and cocaine distribution.

Police also conducted a traffic stop on the other suspected vehicle on Boston Road and recovered crack-cocaine from a passenger, identified as 41-year-old Lisa Boyle of Hatfield.

Jonathan Mitchell (Credit: Springfield Police Department) Lisa Boyle (Credit: Springfield Police Department)

Mitchell was arrested and has been charged with:

Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Large-Capacity Firearm on a Public Way

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License – 3rd Offense

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Large-Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Distribution of a Class B Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug – Subsequent Offense

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Revoked License

Boyle was also arrested and has been charged with:

Possession of a Class B Drug