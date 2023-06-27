BOSTON (WWLP) – Christian Camacho, a 25-year-old resident of Springfield, has been sentenced for his involvement in fentanyl distribution.

U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni handed down a verdict Tuesday, ordering Camacho to serve six months in prison and undergo three years of supervised release. Last November, Camacho pleaded guilty to the charge of possessing 40 grams or more of fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

The incident in question occurred on March 30, 2022, within Hampden County. Camacho was found to be knowingly in possession of 40 grams or more of fentanyl, which was intended for distribution. Additionally, law enforcement discovered over 129 grams of fentanyl laced with heroin, meticulously packaged in more than 8,000 bags for distribution purposes. Camacho was also found carrying $14,282 in cash at the time of his arrest.

The sentencing comes as a result of law enforcement’s continued efforts to combat the distribution and sale of dangerous narcotics in the area. The possession and distribution of fentanyl have been major concerns due to its high potency and the devastating impact it has on individuals and communities.