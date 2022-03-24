SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man awaiting trial for charges related to a home invasion in September 2019 was arrested Wednesday for possession of a high-capacity ghost gun.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, detectives executed a search warrant around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday night at a Wellington Street home. The Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit previously received information that the suspect, 29-year-old Paul Gayle of Springfield, was in possession of a firearm.

Twelve people were found inside the home, including Gayle. Police found a loaded ghost gun with 16 rounds of ammunition. Gayle was then arrested and the other people were released.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Gayle, who has a prior firearms conviction, is currently on house arrest and wearing a GPS ankle bracelet as he awaits an upcoming trial for a home invasion in September 2019. Gayle and other suspects allegedly tortured and lit a victim on fire, leaving him to die inside a home on Roosevelt Avenue. The victim survived the incident but was left with fourth-degree burns.

Gayle was previously released on a $10,000 bail for the home invasion charges. His bail was revoked Thursday as he faced new charges for possession of a firearm. He is now charged with the following: